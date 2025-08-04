Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sexyy Red Puts Out Explicit PSA Advertising Horniness, Wants Action in Target

Sexyy Red PSA: I'm Single ... Come Get Me at Target!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
080425_sexyy_red_kal-(1)
SCOUTIN' FOR A NEW BOO
Instagram/@sexyyred

Summer is far from over and Sexyy Red is in HEAT 🔥🔥🔥 ... the "SkeeYee" rapper is looking for the hoezzzzzzz in Target!!!

An unprovoked but clearly hot and bothered Sexyy dropped a since-deleted raunchy public service announcement on Monday ... clarifying any rumors that she's in a relationship.

No, no ... Sexyy instructed all eligible bachelors within her 5 million Instagram followers to come find her in the department store and turn her out. Her homegirl GloRilla got a big kick out of it in the comments.

Stars Shopping At Target
Launch Gallery
Stars Shopping At Target Launch Gallery
Getty

Whether this leads to a bigger collab with the brand remains to be seen ... we doubt Target wants people getting pounded out like hamburger meat in their dressing rooms, but stranger things have happened.

sexyy red insta 1

Sexyy says her team wasn't feeling her explicit content and she toned down her message -- but the sentiment remains.

Sexyy Red Brings Out Latto, DDG, Rubi Rose & More For Star-Studded U.K. Residency
Launch Gallery
Red-Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Tape

Sexxy is coming off the inaugural residency at popular UK nightclub Tape last month.

Clearly she's worked up quite the sexual appetite. Slide in her DMs like you're stealing home base.

Related articles