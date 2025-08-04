Sexyy Red Puts Out Explicit PSA Advertising Horniness, Wants Action in Target

Come Get Me at Target!!!

Play video content Instagram/@sexyyred

Summer is far from over and Sexyy Red is in HEAT 🔥🔥🔥 ... the "SkeeYee" rapper is looking for the hoezzzzzzz in Target!!!

An unprovoked but clearly hot and bothered Sexyy dropped a since-deleted raunchy public service announcement on Monday ... clarifying any rumors that she's in a relationship.

No, no ... Sexyy instructed all eligible bachelors within her 5 million Instagram followers to come find her in the department store and turn her out. Her homegirl GloRilla got a big kick out of it in the comments.

Whether this leads to a bigger collab with the brand remains to be seen ... we doubt Target wants people getting pounded out like hamburger meat in their dressing rooms, but stranger things have happened.

Sexyy says her team wasn't feeling her explicit content and she toned down her message -- but the sentiment remains.

Sexxy is coming off the inaugural residency at popular UK nightclub Tape last month.