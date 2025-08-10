Eddie Hearn Says 'Very Good Chance' Jake Paul Is Anthony Joshua's Next Opponent

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are in real-deal negotiations to fight ... and AJ's longtime promoter, Eddie Hearn, says it could happen "early next year!"

The Matchroom Boxing boss -- who has worked alongside Joshua for over a decade -- joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... and Hearn left us shocked.

"I just thought to myself, this is Jake Paul creating headlines. He's not going to fight Anthony Joshua. And in every conversation I have with [Jake's partner] Nikisa and MVP, I'm like, 'Oh my God, they actually think they can beat him,'" Eddie said.

"And I think there's a very good chance you're going to see it next!"

Not maybe, not in five years ... next! And, if anyone would know, it's Eddie, AJ's rep, who is at the center of the discussions.

Does the 28-year-old Problem Child, 12-1 (with 7 KOs), and significantly smaller have a chance at beating the 35-year-old, 6'6", 260 lb. former heavyweight champ and Olympic gold medalist?

Eddie says no way.

"This isn't Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson ... this is AJ, sorry, Jake Paul fighting one of the most dangerous fighters, pound for pound, in the sport."

Jake clearly feels differently.

"I think it's wildly dangerous. I think Jake Paul is a madman. But, for some reason, he believes he can beat Anthony Joshua."

And, EH says "[Jake] will get AJ at 100% of his best and most dangerous, so, good luck!"

Speaking of that Paul and Tyson fight, whether you loved or hated it, it was undeniably a massive event ... and with 108 million viewers worldwide, the most watched fight ever.

The reign on top may be short-lived, according to Hearn.

"[Joshua vs. Paul] would be one of the biggest, you know, pay-per-view fights, the biggest. I mean, it would just be absolutely huge."

Bottom line -- it sounds like there's a great chance AJ and Jake will soon share a ring.