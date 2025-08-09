Piers Morgan Retracts Jake Paul 'Staged' Fights Quip After Lawsuit Threat

Piers Morgan is throwing in the white towel ... after calling Jake Paul's fights "boring, staged bulls***," and prompting "The Problem Child" to hire an attorney, the media personality has clarified his comment online.

"What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport."

I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul’s boxing career has been “boring staged bullsh*t.” What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal… — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 9, 2025 @piersmorgan

Morgan continued on X ... "I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal."

TMZ Sports broke the story earlier this week ... Paul, 28, hired one of the most prominent lawyers in the country, NYC-based attorney Alex Spiro, who has repped clients like Elon Musk and Jay-Z.

Spiro, at the time, told us ... "I've been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences."

Paul was equally pissed ... "I've dedicated my life to boxing and I will no longer let those with a public profile harm me or the sport I love and respect, without consequences."

Shortly before we posted our initial story on Spiro's hiring, we were told by our sources that a lawsuit was imminent.

With the retraction, it's not totally clear where Piers stands with Jake ... though the talk show host did heap a bit of praise on the boxer for his desire to face former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, a much bigger, and more experienced fighter.

Morgan also offered Paul an opportunity to appear on his television show for a good, old-fashioned debate, saying he's "welcome to come on 'Uncensored' to discuss this, and verbally slug it out with me, anytime."