Maluma Schools Mom Mid-Show for Bringing Baby Without Ear Protection

Maluma just schooled a mom for bringing her baby to his concert without ear protection for the child -- and his epic public smackdown is sparking major debate online!

The TikTok clip is straight-up wild – Maluma, on his "+Pretty +Dirty World Tour" in Mexico City over the weekend, suddenly hit pause and blasted a woman in the crowd ... "Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old to a concert where the decibels are this f***ing high?"

Maluma stops his concert in Mexico City to scold a mother who brought her 1-year-old baby without ear protection:



“That is an act of irresponsibility. And you’re swinging him around as if he were a toy. That child doesn’t want to be there.” pic.twitter.com/ptxpcuuHzw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2025 @PopCrave

Maluma kept going in Spanish, telling the mother her infant had no clue what was going on, slamming her for swinging the little one around like a toy.

He made it clear it was her responsibility to protect her baby’s ears next time – adding that, as a dad to a 1-year-old himself, he knows damn well he wouldn’t be bringing his daughter to a venue like that.

You can't see the woman in the clip, so it's unclear if she was defending herself, or if security had to drag her out for the baby's safety -- or if she bolted with baby in tow just to escape the sheer embarrassment.