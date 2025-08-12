Memphis Rapper FastCash CMoney Shot Dead 1 Month Before Federal Probation Lift

Play video content Memphis Police Department

Up-and-coming Memphis rapper FastCash CMoney was killed in a BRUTAL weekend shootout -- literally 1 month before he was about to have a clean slate with the law!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained federal docs from 2019 confirming that CMoney (real name Cordney Smith) was slated to be released from federal probation on September 29 after he and 17 other FastCash members were convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Conspiracy to Possess and Attempt to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

CMoney was found guilty of helping the criminal enterprise defraud a bank of over $240,000 and conspiracy to move more than 100 kilos of weed ... and wound up serving an 18-month prison sentence before getting released on probation.

Memphis Police tell us they responded to a shooting in the area of Macaulay Drive and Macaulay Cove early Sunday ... after several residences were struck with gunfire.

Officers later discovered CMoney dead at the cross streets of Maritavia St. and Georgian Dr., about a half-mile away ... and we're told the investigation is active and ongoing.