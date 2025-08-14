Lance Bass Says *NSYNC Accepts Backstreet Boys' Golf Challenge, 'Bring It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

An *NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys golf match might actually happen -- this I promise you -- 'cause Lance Bass tells TMZ Sports he's accepting the "Larger Than Life" crooners' challenge!!

Just a few days after Brian Littrell and Nick Carter told us they wanted to mix it up with *NSYNC on the links ... Bass made it clear he's down.

"Of course," he said while out in Los Angeles ... "Bring it!"

Bass isn't exactly known for his swing -- and he seemed to poke fun at that when we caught up with him on Wednesday ... as he sarcastically said, "I'm incredible at golf."

He also appeared to rib his bandmate, Joey Fatone, for his poor course play too ... when he facetiously dubbed the 48-year-old *NSYNC's best player.

But all jokes aside, Justin Timberlake is great with the sticks ... and Littrell told us he can really play as well -- which does make the matchup intriguing.

In fact, there's so much interest in the potential event ... the man who created "The Match," Bryan Zuriff, told us last week he's already making some preliminary plans for it.

Bass said he's open to working with Zuriff and his crew for the made-for-TV competition ... noting that back in the day, he and *NSYNC would often play sports for a good cause.

"I think that would be really fun," the 46-year-old said. "We used to have Challenge For The Children, which was a basketball game, that we used to do for charity all the time."

"So, maybe we bring that back."