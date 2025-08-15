UMG Boss Lucian Grainge Knocks Drake's 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit As Absurd

Sir Lucian Grainge finds it absolutely RIDICULOUS that Drake says he was behind a scheme to hurt one of his biggest artists when the label released Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track ... the Universal Music Group CEO's says he's got way bigger responsibilities as head of the company, and he watched the beef unfold from the sidelines just like everyone else!!!

In a written declaration released Thursday evening, Grainge clapped back at Drake's recent filing, explaining he's much too busy running his multibillion-dollar corporation across nearly 200 markets to oversee day-to-day ops such as approving artwork or music videos.

Play video content TMZ.com

Grainge goes on record that he had zilch to do with Kendrick's "Not Like Us" rollout ... calling the allegation "groundless and ridiculous" while noting it was Interscope Records (a UMG subsidiary) that finalized and released the record.

He adds that to claim he intentionally sabotaged Drake after "investing hundreds of millions of dollars" into his career simply makes no sense.

As we previously reported, Drake is asking UMG to fork over any documents that he believes might show Grainge's involvement in the release of "Not Like Us."