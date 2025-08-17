Sebastian Telfair's Prison Menu Revealed, Hot Dogs & Meatloaf

Sebastian Telfair fans better hope he's a lover of protein ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the food menus for his first few days in prison are loaded with meat -- including hot dogs.

The ex-NBA star just reported to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey this week to serve a six-month sentence for violating the conditions of his supervised release in his healthcare fraud case ... and some of his first few choices for food will be fairly vast.

His lunch options include hamburgers and fries, chicken and sweet potatoes, fish and rice ... and eggs.

For dinner during his first week behind bars, Telfair could chow down on pasta, meatballs, hot dogs, chicken cheesesteaks, meat loaf and more.

Next week, after he officially gets settled in, he'll have the ability to eat things like chili cheese fries, chicken breast sandwiches, pork Italian sausage and chicken alfredo.

Telfair's hopeful his stay won't last too much longer than that ... as he told us out in New York City earlier this week, he was sure if Donald Trump heard his story, he'd get a presidential pardon.