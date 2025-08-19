Xavier Worthy Reacts To Taylor Swift's Podcast Shoutout, 'That's Tight!'

Play video content New Heights / X/@Chiefs

Xavier Worthy appeared shocked when Taylor Swift name-dropped him during Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast last week ... admitting on-camera the moment was "crazy."

The Chiefs' social media team played the clip for their wideout on Monday and filmed his reaction ... and it's not hard to see he was thrilled with the shoutout.

"I ain't going to lie," he said, "she's the biggest pop star in this generation. So, it's crazy to have somebody running around the house screaming, 'We drafted you.'"

Swift brought Worthy up on the show when she was explaining to Travis and his older brother, Jason, how she went from understanding nothing about football to suddenly breaking down Kansas City's draft picks.

She told the guys she had done so much homework, when the Chiefs selected Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, she went nuts -- knowing he was the fastest man available.

"That's tight," Worthy said of the mention. "That's what's up."

Swift made references to two other NFLers on the pod -- Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Bills MVP Josh Allen.

