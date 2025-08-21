Donald Trump's Half-Billion Civil Fraud Judgement Tossed Out

Donald Trump has nabbed a major legal victory in his "yuge" civil fraud case ... a New York appeals court has just thrown out a half-billion dollar judgment against the president.

On Thursday, the New York appeals court announced the ruling with 5 judges voting to do away with the massive judgment -- which was $355 million plus interest! In short, Trump stood to lose over $500 million ... and large parts of his business empire, but not anymore.

Why? Because the appeals court deemed the fine "excessive" ... with some of the judges noting it could've violated DT's Eighth Amendment rights -- which protects citizens from excessive bail, fines, and cruel and unusual punishment.

However, even though the monetary award was tossed, the judges refused to reverse the underlying fraud ruling against the president.

Remember, the civil fraud case brought against Trump accused POTUS of overstating his wealth ... allegedly padding the financial statements sent to insurers, lenders, etc. He was found liable back in 2023 ... but held off having to pay by appealing the ruling and posting a bond worth $175 million.

This is just the tip of the legal iceberg facing Trump ... the president is currently appealing his conviction in his criminal hush money case -- which found him guilty on 34 felony counts.