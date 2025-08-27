Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Roddy Ricch Cracks Up as Exes Allie Kay and India Love Fight

Roddy Ricch Laughin' It Up ... At India Love & Baby Mama Ex Catfight

By TMZ Staff
Published
Roddy Ricch is at the center of "A Compton Love Story" in the aftermath of his baby mama, Allie Kay, confronting India Love ... over a 7-year-old case of a man-stealing!!!

The drama unfolded last weekend at rapper Kalan.FrFr's "TwoFr Day" back-to-school giveaway event for the kids on the Compton College campus.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop that India was cohosting the event and was being brought to the stage to address the crowd when Allie ran up on her.

You can see Allie attempting to squirm her way through a gaggle of people to make her way towards India before a man blocks her path. When India asked her what was up, Allie said there were some things she needed to discuss.

We're hearing organizers were not pleased with the interaction, seeing that it was a children's event.

Roddy couldn't resist and laughed at the spectacle while using Carl Thomas' R&B heartbreak lyrics, "I Wish ... I never met her at all." Roddy and Allie reached a child support agreement after years of feuding ... not much has changed!!!

Allie hopped on Instagram Live and denied that her beef with India was over Roddy, but proceeded to wish ill on her next serious relationship while calling the cheating scandal "foul."

Roddy hasn't charted a song in over a year ... maybe this wild love triangle will spark some magic in the studio!!!

