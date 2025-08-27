Roddy Ricch Cracks Up as Exes Allie Kay and India Love Fight

Roddy Ricch is at the center of "A Compton Love Story" in the aftermath of his baby mama, Allie Kay, confronting India Love ... over a 7-year-old case of a man-stealing!!!

The drama unfolded last weekend at rapper Kalan.FrFr's "TwoFr Day" back-to-school giveaway event for the kids on the Compton College campus.

Whew! Allie Kay, the mother to Roddy Ricch’s son, was captured having a heated exchange with India Love while at an event in Cali. In the video, India stated “that b*tch came up to me with an issue from 7 years ago about a n*gga that I don’t even think about no more… Mind you, I… pic.twitter.com/ZnXESWPmTw — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 25, 2025 @TheShadeRoom

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop that India was cohosting the event and was being brought to the stage to address the crowd when Allie ran up on her.

You can see Allie attempting to squirm her way through a gaggle of people to make her way towards India before a man blocks her path. When India asked her what was up, Allie said there were some things she needed to discuss.

We're hearing organizers were not pleased with the interaction, seeing that it was a children's event.

Roddy Ricch REACTS LAUGHING after seeing his baby momma Allie Kay and India Love go viral for BEEFING over him after 7 YEARS, saying he WISHES he never met her 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/DCPgE6WPXJ — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) August 26, 2025 @onlydubsX

Roddy couldn't resist and laughed at the spectacle while using Carl Thomas' R&B heartbreak lyrics, "I Wish ... I never met her at all." Roddy and Allie reached a child support agreement after years of feuding ... not much has changed!!!

Roddy Ricch’s Baby Mama Allie Kay Says India Love Moves Foul and Denies Beef Is Over Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/Uahhwvfgk6 — livebitez (@livebitez) August 27, 2025 @livebitez

Allie hopped on Instagram Live and denied that her beef with India was over Roddy, but proceeded to wish ill on her next serious relationship while calling the cheating scandal "foul."