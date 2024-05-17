Roddy Ricch and Ex-GF Reach Settlement in Child Custody Battle

Roddy Ricch and his ex-girlfriend Alexandra Kiser have reached a custody agreement for their 3-year-old son ... finally putting an end to their parental tug-o-war.

"The Box" rapper will have joint legal custody and is getting physical custody of the kid for a couple days each week from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

He also has to pay Alexandra $8K a month in child support ... on top of their son's private school tuition, medical bills, any special-needs therapy, and additional extracurricular activities.

Roddy also agreed to pay $37,500 for Alexandra's legal bills, and will need to fork over another $1K in a monthly stipend for her to get a car.

His attorney, Samantha Spector, negotiated the terms of the settlement, which was filed Friday in L.A. County.

Sources connected to the ex-couple tell us they're in a very good place now when it comes to co-parenting -- which is a dramatic turnaround. Alexandra had previously filed docs alleging the Diamond-selling artist wasn't taking care of his fatherly responsibilities with what she claimed was his $25 million net worth.

Now that the custody case is behind him, Roddy will likely resume his rap career.

