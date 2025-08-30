Drew Pearson Applauds Jerry Jones For Removing Micah Parsons 'Distraction'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Drew Pearson knows losing Micah Parsons is going to hurt his beloved Cowboys ... but he's heaping praise on Jerry Jones for having the stomach to get the big "distraction" off his squad.

The legendary wideout sat down with TMZ Sports less than 24 hours after Dallas punted Parsons to Green Bay ... and unlike most of Cowboys Nation, he opted to take a more positive look at the blockbuster Thursday trade.

He told us he's sure his 'Boys will be able to better focus on the season opener with the Philadelphia Eagles now that Parsons and his public contract negotiations are out of the picture.

"You hate to lose a player like that," Pearson said. "He is a generational talent. But, Mr. Jones had to make a decision between 'We' and 'Me.' The 'We' is the team. The 'Me' is Micah Parsons."

"So he went with the 'We' and helping the team get rid of this distraction and move on from this deal and let's talk about the Philadelphia Eagles."

Pearson made it clear he didn't like Parsons' actions during the Cowboys' final preseason contest -- ones that included eating nachos before laying on a training table mid-game -- noting he was worried how that could poison the locker room.

But, he did acknowledge Dallas' defense is now a complete unknown -- even if they did acquire Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the Parsons deal.

"They're a work in progress," Pearson said.