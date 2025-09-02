Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Address 'Blessed' Newborn Baby Pics

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have finally broken their silence after being snapped with a baby in tow ... and their message had some help from Dr. Dre.

Here's the deal ... the sisters skyrocketed back into the limelight after TMZ obtained pics of them carrying around a baby in a small Minnesota town. Despite countless attempts to reach the twins for a life update ... there wasn't a peep -- that is, until now.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Over the weekend ... Abby and Brittany posted to TikTok -- the only social media they are on -- with a short vid that featured the assorted baby snaps, with a remix of Dr. Dre's "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" spinning. The twins simply wrote "Blessed" ... along with several hashtags, like "twins," "sisterhood" and "respect."

As mentioned ... TMZ boke the story that the reality stars and famed conjoined twins were spotted in a parking lot in Arden Hills, MN -- just northeast of Minneapolis -- while they were putting a car-seated baby into a black Tesla.

Since then, the twins were photographed out and about with Abby’s hubby Josh Bowling -- weeks later keeping it low-key -- dropping their labradoodle at the groomer while Josh handled a grocery run at the local market.

As you know ... Abby and Brittany stoked conversation online last year when it was revealed Abby married Josh in 2021 -- with many wondering how the dynamics of their relationship worked.

