Bryson DeChambeau's Bentley Giveaway Delayed 1 Day After Fans Crash Website

Bryson DeChambeau thought the hardest part of his Bentley contest would be knocking down the nearly impossible golf shot ... but giving away the super expensive luxury car also proved challenging thanks to HUGE fan interest!

In other words, we're told so many people attempted to enter the contest, the website actually crashed.

If you're a fan of the 31-year-old star golfer, you've likely seen him documenting the nearly two-week quest to chip a ping pong ball from the ground floor and put it in a plastic shot glass on the second story ... dubbed the Shot Cup Giveaway Challenge.

Hard doesn't even begin to do the shot justice.

Yet, somehow, someway, on Friday, the 12th and final day of the contest -- and after 665 attempts -- DeChambeau knocked down the shot ... and he was ECSTATIC!

And, Bryson wasn't the only one ... 'cause his clutch chip shot meant someone was going to win the Bentley Continental GT, valued upwards of $300K!

As the time to pick a winner approached Saturday afternoon, many fans were unable to access the website to enter to win the vehicle.

"I didn't expect this. You guys crashed the site!" Bryson said. "We're gonna make sure you have a chance to enter."

Rather than saying tough luck, DeChambeau ultimately decided to push the contest one day (until Sunday afternoon) ... allowing everyone to get their entries in.

Thankfully, we're told things are once again up and running ... and someone will win the Bentley in less than 24 hours.