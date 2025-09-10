Texas Police Officers Pummel Suspect on Camera, Remain on Duty Pending Review

Police in Texas can apparently turn a suspect into a human punching bag on camera and keep on working like nothing happened ... because that's what's playing out right now in El Paso.

Here's the deal ... officers in El Paso were caught on video beating the living daylights out of a man they arrested over the weekend, prompting a use of force review.

El Paso Texas Police 🚔

A viral video of what is allegedly a recent episode of police brutality by the El Paso Texas Police 🚔 on September 07, 2025 pic.twitter.com/dTLfboawRF — Rusty Sun Compass (@sun_iscompass) September 8, 2025 @sun_iscompass

The El Paso Police Department tells TMZ ... no police officers have been placed on administrative leave in connection with this incident.

EPPD says, "We are aware that a video of an arrest outside a local bar on Saturday night is circulating online and raising questions. Any time force is used, it is documented and carefully reviewed. This is our standard procedure, and it is already underway for this incident. We value the trust of this community and appreciate the community’s patience."

As we reported ... video shows several officers taking the suspect into custody with one cop kneeing him in the face and then repeatedly punching him in the back while he's kneeling on the pavement.

The footage jumps to the same officer hunching over the suspect, who is still on the ground, slamming his fist into the back of the suspect before pulling out a taser and zapping him.

Bystanders seem totally appalled ... and another officer socks a bystander who tries to intervene.

EPPD told us the shocking footage pertains to an arrest made Saturday after cops received a report about an individual assaulting a security guard.

Cops say the security guard attempted to escort a vomiting individual out of an establishment and got hit by 25-year-old Nima Dhendup in the process. Police say the exchange encouraged "several individuals" to gang up on the guard.

When cops arrived, they say they saw a few dozen people yelling and the security guard attempting to detain Dhendup ... and that's where the video apparently picks up.

Another 25-year-old, Menda Wangchuk Dorji, was arrested. Cops say he "continued to intervene and ignored officers' commands" while police assisted the alleged victim.

Dhendup is charged with assaulting a public servant and has a bond set at $10,000. Dorji is locked up for resisting arrest and has bond set at $5,000.