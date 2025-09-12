Liam Hemsworth Engaged to Gabriella Brooks!!!

Liam Hemsworth is an engaged man!

His bride-to-be Gabriella Brooks broke the news on Instagram early Friday morning with a carousel of photos, the first of which showed her sitting with her arms wrapped around the Aussie actor ... with her left hand placed over his chest to show off a diamond ring on that finger.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She followed the adorable snap with a photo of the ocean with the sun glistening ahead, and then finally, a simple photo of her hand showing off her new bling.

Liam has not yet posted about the exciting news.

As you know, this will be his second marriage -- he tied the knot with Miley Cyrus in December 2018 after dating off and on for about a decade. However, their marriage was over less than a year later.

Play video content

The 'Hunger Games' actor and Gabriella have been together for years, first being linked in December 2019 when they were spotted at brunch with his parents Down Under. The private couple went Instagram official in June 2021.

Engagement rumors swirled just last month when the model was spotted with a ring on her left ring finger while on a dock in Ibiza, Spain. Now, fans have their answer.