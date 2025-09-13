Road Worker Buried Alive When Road Suddenly Collapses

Play video content ViralPress

A Thai road worker was buried alive when the street he was working on collapsed on top of him, leaving him trapped under feet of dirt and debris.

Check out the scary video -- the man's colleagues notice the edge of the hole they dug in Chiang Mai beginning to break ... but their warnings didn't come fast enough. The man becomes trapped as he tries to scramble away, and his coworkers jump into action to save him.

They immediately utilize the excavator to quickly remove the dirt -- heavier from the rain -- and dig in with shovels and their hands once they become closer to rescuing the man, who appears to have been knocked unconscious.

The workers' swift action paid off -- they were miraculously able to rescue the man alive and get him medical help.

The crew had dug under the road to install a new pipe when they found themselves in the scary situation.