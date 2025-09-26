Bobby Lytes Shares Favorite Memory Of Rolling Ray After His Sudden Death
Bobby Lytes My Favorite Rolling Ray Memory ... Is When He Dragged Me On Our Show
Rolling Ray's memory will forever live on rent-free in Bobby Lytes' mind ... the two Zeus Network stars had their clashes, but Bobby tells TMZ Hip Hop he misses his friend dearly.
We linked up with Bobby this week at 1 Hotel in WeHo, as he was heading to the taping of the "Baddies Africa" reunion special and got him to say a few words about the quick-witted social media star, who passed away just two days shy of his 29th birthday on September 3.
Bobby certifies he deems Ray a legend in life and death, and he definitely received a monumental in the world he thrived in ... Cardi B, Joseline Hernandez, William The Baddest, and more all mourned him publicly.
Rolling Ray and Bobby starred and executive-produced Zeus' dating show, "Bobby I Love You Purr," together ... their last conversation was actually about gearing up for Season 2.
Nonetheless, the series birthed Bobby's all-time favorite memory of Ray, even if it happened to be a swipe at him that's forever viral on the internet ... a resurrection with a deadly mic drop!!!