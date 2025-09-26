Bobby Lytes Shares Favorite Memory Of Rolling Ray After His Sudden Death

Is When He Dragged Me On Our Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Rolling Ray's memory will forever live on rent-free in Bobby Lytes' mind ... the two Zeus Network stars had their clashes, but Bobby tells TMZ Hip Hop he misses his friend dearly.

We linked up with Bobby this week at 1 Hotel in WeHo, as he was heading to the taping of the "Baddies Africa" reunion special and got him to say a few words about the quick-witted social media star, who passed away just two days shy of his 29th birthday on September 3.

Bobby certifies he deems Ray a legend in life and death, and he definitely received a monumental in the world he thrived in ... Cardi B, Joseline Hernandez, William The Baddest, and more all mourned him publicly.

Rolling Ray and Bobby starred and executive-produced Zeus' dating show, "Bobby I Love You Purr," together ... their last conversation was actually about gearing up for Season 2.