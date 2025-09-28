Karlie Kloss Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter in Photo Shared to Instagram

Karlie Kloss is a model mother ... and, she's got her hands -- and chest -- full with her newborn in new pics she shared to Instagram Sunday.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared several photos with her daughter, Rae, who was born just a couple weeks ago ... including one where Mom's in a facemask while breastfeeding her little one.

KK's grinning wide here ... beaming after welcoming her third child with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

Other shots show Rae curled up on Karlie's chest sleeping and Karlie holding her in a veritable field of flower bouquets expressing congratulations on the birth.

Kloss shared a photo of her daughter's little hand just a few days after she was born ... adding a "welcome to the world message" to her Instagram post.