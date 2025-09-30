50 Cent's 'Worst Pitch in History' Do-Over at Savannah Bananas Baseball Game

Play video content

50 Cent has redeemed himself after his infamous 2014 first pitch at a baseball game ... by re-doing the throw at the mound at a Savannah Bananas baseball game while debuting a drink in the team's honor.

The New York rapper got his do-over over the weekend when he pulled up to the sold-out Bananas game at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, performing his iconic single, "In Da Club."

After gettin' the crowd lit, 50 Cent threw the first pitch to kick off their game against the Texas Tailgaters ... and this time, it actually looked like he knew what he was doing.

The pitch was pretty decent this time, and thankfully, no cameramen had to duck.

Remember, 50 Cent is known to have thrown the worst first pitch in MLB history, when he hurled a wild lefty at the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets game at Citi Field in NYC back in May 2014.

50 Cent claimed he rehearsed and practiced, but it still went off target ... saying back in 2022, "I would have kept my a** in the stands. This is never going away."

Not only did 50 bring the music and a much-improved first pitch, we're told he also had his new drink, the Branson Banana Blast -- a tribute to the Savannah team.