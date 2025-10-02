Diddy's Future Prison Won't Be as Bad as MDC Brooklyn, Consultant Claims

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's circumstances will only improve if he's sentenced to more time ... because he's probably headed for a prison better than his current one, a prominent consultant says.

We spoke with Sam Mangel -- a former convict who now works as a prison consultant for well-known figures -- on "TMZ Live" ahead of Diddy's Friday sentencing ... and we asked if he thinks Diddy's profile and the nature of his case will make him a target.

Mangel tells us Diddy's prospective prison will be a huge improvement when compared to MDC Brooklyn -- the prison where Diddy's been locked up since his dramatic 2024 arrest.

MDC Brooklyn is notoriously rough, Mangel says ... unlike the low-security prison where they're likely to send him after sentencing.

Low-security prisons are still prisons, Sam makes clear ... guard towers, prison walls, restriction of movement -- the whole nine yards.

However -- while Mangel says there are violent criminals in these types of prisons -- there won't be an atmosphere or pervasive culture of violence for Diddy to be wary of. Instead, Mangel says Diddy will be smart enough to stay out of trouble, and violence shouldn't surround him.

Mangel also talks about how other inmates may want to attach themselves to Diddy in jail -- do him the occasional favor or keep him safe -- because he could potentially help them once he's out.

As you know ... Diddy was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act back in July -- though he wasn't convicted on the sex trafficking or racketeering charges against him.