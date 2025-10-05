Mark Sanchez Released From Hospital After Stabbing

Out of the Hospital After Stabbing

Mark Sanchez is out of the hospital, TMZ has learned ... and, he's now being processed through the jail.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... the NFL commentator was released from the hospital earlier Sunday -- a little more than 24 hours after he was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis.

We're told they're booking him through the jail ... though his cash bond has already been paid by California attorney Nick Sanchez.

As you know ... Sanchez was arrested while in the hospital Saturday -- and, prosecutors have charged him with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

Play video content

Dispatch audio captured police discussing gathering evidence in the area ... though it's unclear what exactly they were looking for of if they found anything.

A local reporter shared photos of the other person allegedly involved in the incident who suffered lacerations to his face ... and, the cut on his jaw is quite grisly.