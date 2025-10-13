Colts Cheerleader Gets Engaged After BF Sneaks On Field, Proposes During NFL Game

Play video content Instagram/@coltscheer

Love was in the air, and on the field, at Lucas Oil Stadium ... an Indianapolis Colts' cheerleader got engaged after her boyfriend proposed right on the turf during one of the squad's performances!

The cute moment went down on Sunday in Indy during the Colts' Week 6 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

As the Colts cheerleading team was mid-routine, performing near the endzone in the second half, a man wearing a "Marry Me" custom Colts jersey snuck up behind Mika.

Completely unaware her BF, Spencer, was behind her, Mika kept dancing ... until she finally turned around and saw him down on one knee!

Mika -- who's been an NFL cheerleader for four years -- immediately got emotional and kissed her man before putting the massive diamond on her ring finger.

Her teammates and the tens of thousands in attendance cheered for the newly engaged couple, who will be celebrating their 2nd anniversary together in December.

To make the day even better, the Colts won 31-27, thanks in large part to Jonathan Taylor's 123 rushing yards and late game-winning touchdown.

The Colts, behind QB Daniel Jones, currently lead the AFC South with a 5-1 record, their best start since 2009.