Producer-DJ Zedd Selling L.A. Home for $5.5 Million

By TMZ Staff
Published
Zedd Lists L.A. Home
Zedd/Nils Timm/TMZ Composite

Grammy-winning artist Zedd is putting his first Los Angeles home up for grabs ... all you need is $5,495,000!

Real estate sources tell TMZ that's the listing price for the sprawling estate he first purchased in 2014 after the success of his breakthrough album, "Clarity."

Check out the pics ... the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom property comes complete with a state-of-the-art recording studio, glass-enclosed wine cellar, open-concept living spaces, and multiple fireplaces.

Each of the four bedrooms is a private retreat, offering en suite baths and direct access to outdoor spaces.

Not to mention, the luxurious primary suite boasts a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, dual rain shower, and a spacious walk-in closet.

The DJ and producer might be spending more time away from home these days as he continues to tour internationally, and holds a Las Vegas residency partnership with Tao Group.

The listing is held by David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Compass.

