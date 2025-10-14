Supreme Court Rejects Alex Jones Appeal in $1.4B Sandy Hook Judgment

Alex Jones' control over InfoWars might end up becoming a thing of the past ... because the U.S. Supreme Court just rejected his appeal to avoid paying more than $1.4 billion in damages to the families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The court did not issue any comment about the decision, according to NBC News.

Here's what went down ... Jones has made many comments about the Sandy Hook shooting -- in which 20 children and six adults were killed in a mass shooting at a Connecticut school -- and court papers show he's declared the tragic incident was a "staged event" more than once.

The right-wing media figure was subsequently sued by the victims' families in Connecticut state court for defamation and other violations.

Jones -- who owns InfoWars through his company Free Speech Systems -- was found liable for damages in 2021, and he was ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion the following year, according to CBS News. He's currently looking for bankruptcy protection.

One more thing ... the higher-ups at the satirical news site The Onion won the bid to acquire InfoWars in a bankruptcy auction, but a federal judge in Texas blocked the sale last year. A bankruptcy court rejected a second attempt in February this year.