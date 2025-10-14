'RHOP' Star Stacey Rusch's Divorce Looks Legit, Despite Castmates' Doubts

Stacey Rusch's castmates on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" aren't convinced she actually got divorced from her husband Thiemo Rusch ... but TMZ did some digging and it looks like the divorce is legit.

Here's the deal ... Stacey got called out on a recent episode of 'RHOP' by fellow castmates who claimed she was fudging divorce docs, but court records appear to confirm Stacey is telling the truth.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Stacey and Thiemo divorced last year and it says there was a final decree entered on the docket on December 16, although it remains under seal.

The docs show Thiemo filed for the divorce in early December 2024, saying the couple married in Germany in September 2007 and had been separated since August 2023. He said they apparently hammered out a quick settlement as there was "no hope of possibility of a reconciliation between the parties."

Stacey and Thiemo are now back together -- that's her storyline for this season -- and she told viewers she and Thiemo decided to reconcile during a family Christmas getaway to Mexico with their 9-year-old daughter, Arabella, after she found out on the trip they were "officially divorced." So, it seems her timeline jibes with the dates on the legal filings.

As for why Stacey's divorce was met with doubt on 'RHOP' ... she joined the cast last season and her storyline was about going through a divorce and moving on with a man she said she was dating, Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones. Stacy and TJ broke up, and during the reunion, he told one of the husbands she paid him to be on the show because she needed a storyline ... and now her castmates are wondering if the whole divorce and getting back with her ex is just for a storyline too.