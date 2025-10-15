Rockets' Amen Thompson Gets In Scuffle W/ Jose Alvarado During Preseason Game

Don't tell Amen Thompson and Jose Alvarado preseason games don't count ... 'cause the two NBAers had to be pulled apart from each other during a fight in the Rockets vs. Pelicans matchup!!

Things got physical in the second quarter of the contest at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama ... when the two guards battled for a rebound.

Better angle of the Amen vs Jose fight pic.twitter.com/8OQ0RG3qXZ — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 15, 2025 @PelsFilmRoom

Alvarado started to lose his balance in his attempt and grabbed Thompson's jersey to break his fall. Thompson tried to push him off ... but Alvarado kept tugging away, forcing him to collapse -- irking him in the process.

When Thompson got back up, he violently shoved Alvarado ... and things got testy for a couple of seconds before their teammates broke them up.

As a result, Thompson was hit with a flagrant 1, while Alvarado received a technical foul.

Thompson and Alvarado ultimately made peace after the game with a couple of handshakes and hugs.