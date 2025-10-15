Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rockets' Amen Thompson Gets In Scuffle W/ Jose Alvarado During Preseason Game

Amen Thompson, Jose Alvarado Preseason Scrap!!!

Don't tell Amen Thompson and Jose Alvarado preseason games don't count ... 'cause the two NBAers had to be pulled apart from each other during a fight in the Rockets vs. Pelicans matchup!!

Things got physical in the second quarter of the contest at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama ... when the two guards battled for a rebound.

Alvarado started to lose his balance in his attempt and grabbed Thompson's jersey to break his fall. Thompson tried to push him off ... but Alvarado kept tugging away, forcing him to collapse -- irking him in the process.

When Thompson got back up, he violently shoved Alvarado ... and things got testy for a couple of seconds before their teammates broke them up.

As a result, Thompson was hit with a flagrant 1, while Alvarado received a technical foul.

Thompson and Alvarado ultimately made peace after the game with a couple of handshakes and hugs.

Hopefully it stays cordial ... as the Rockets and Pelicans face each other several times when the games actually count -- starting with their first matchup on December 18.

