TikTok Comedian Steve Bridges Dead at 41

Comedian Steve Bridges -- known for his hilarious POV skits online -- has died.

His wife, Chelsey Bridges, announced the shocking news on his social media pages ... tearfully revealing he passed away in his sleep on their couch on Wednesday.

In Friday's post, Chelsey did not reveal what caused his death, but it seemed sudden as she lamented about all the plans they had together.

The pair had been married for 16 years and shared 3 young kids, and Chelsey described him as a dedicated family man and wonderful husband. And she praised his sense of humor and the light he brought to the world, fulfilling his dream to make people laugh.

Steve has been sharing his skits -- notably with his popular deadbeat boyfriend character -- for several years, amassing 2.1 million TikTok followers.

He got his own IMDb page in 2024 and made his film debut in 2025 in "INfernal," directed by Eric Mathis.

Eric remembered him as an "incredible talent" and stand-up guy in a tribute to him on social media, writing ... "He was so kind, so genuine, so passionate about his art, and infectious in his many amazing traits."

Steve was 41 years old.