Brandy Walks Off Stage Mid-Concert, Monica Left to Finish Alone

Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour hit a snag Saturday night when Brandy abruptly walked off stage mid performance, leaving Monica to close the show solo.

The R&B legends were performing at Chicago's United Center when Brandy appeared frustrated by sound issues and stopped mid song.

This was literally the last we saw of Brandy in Chicago. #theboyisminetour pic.twitter.com/CMv0e3xDHF — Mike (@LikeMike2Day) October 19, 2025 @LikeMike2Day

"Give me one second y'all, I gotta get my ..." she told the crowd before walking backstage.

But Brandy never returned and after several minutes of confusion, Monica carried on alone and wrapped the night without performing their 1998 duet, "The Boy Is Mine."

Fans flooded social media with clips and questions, wondering why the show ended early. Saturday’s hiccup comes just months after the pair announced their reunion tour marking more than two decades since their hit single made music history and years after their highly publicized feud.