UFC's Maycee Barber 'Doing Great' After Suffering Seizure, Ready For Octagon Return

Maycee Barber is gearing up for her UFC return after suffering a medical emergency minutes before making the walk to the Octagon back in May ... and she tells TMZ Sports she's "doing great" and is excited to get back to fighting.

Barber chopped it up with us after it was announced she will be squaring off against the ninth-ranked contender in the UFC's women's flyweight division, Karine Silva, at UFC 323 on Dec. 6 ... and her excitement for her comeback was noticeable.

"I feel good, I'm excited," Barber told us. "It's been definitely a process of mental battles, and then also the physical battle of recovering and just being back to training, and there's a lot to go through."

The 27-year-old was set to take on Erin Blanchfield on May 31 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas, but she sustained a seizure and the fight was called off.

Barber told us this week she's now "feeling great" and has been training her ass off to get back to doing what she loves.

While Blanchfield was critical of Barber after the whole ordeal ... Maycee was still grateful for all the support she received.

Erin Blanchfield TRASHES Maycee Barber after an apparent seizure scrapped the #UFCVegas107 main event moments before walkouts.



"She needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life. She needs to fix herself. I think she's a mess in every aspect of her entire life." pic.twitter.com/BYuHkka1Xv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 1, 2025 @MMAJunkie

"It's really cool to see," Barber said. "The fans that I have, and just people in general -- fight fans, MMA fans, coaches, teammates -- everybody. We've all come together, and it's like, it's really cool to see the support."

With her health issues behind her, she said she hopes to put on a performance that reminds people why her nickname is "The Future."