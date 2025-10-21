Alfonso Ribeiro Shows Off Vocal Skills, Sings 'Uptown Funk' at Country Club

Play video content TMZ.com

Alfonso Ribeiro was back doing what he does best -- putting smiles on faces -- and this time, it wasn’t the Carlton dance, it was his vocal pipes stealing the show.

TMZ snagged the fun clip ... the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star hit up L.A.’s Lakeside Country Club on Saturday -- and had the whole place vibin', belting out Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson’s "Uptown Funk."

Everyone was groovin’ as Alfonso nailed the upbeat jam ... commanding the mic stand, grooving hard, and letting the band ride his rhythm all the way through.