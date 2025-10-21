Alfonso Ribeiro Shows Off Vocal Skills, Sings 'Uptown Funk' at Country Club
Alfonso Ribeiro was back doing what he does best -- putting smiles on faces -- and this time, it wasn’t the Carlton dance, it was his vocal pipes stealing the show.
TMZ snagged the fun clip ... the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star hit up L.A.’s Lakeside Country Club on Saturday -- and had the whole place vibin', belting out Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson’s "Uptown Funk."
Everyone was groovin’ as Alfonso nailed the upbeat jam ... commanding the mic stand, grooving hard, and letting the band ride his rhythm all the way through.
As you can see, the crowd was all smiles -- classic Alfonso move. You know you can always count on him to bring the good vibes ... still among the Freshest Princes around!👑