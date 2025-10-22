'Ghost Adventures' Aaron Goodwin Gets Police Call About Wife's Murder Plot, on Video

Play video content Discovery+

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin learned his wife was trying to make him a ghost while shooting the show ... and the clip airs on today's episode.

It all went down while the 'GA' squad was filming a lockdown investigation for the show. That's when cops contacted Aaron to inform him his wife, Victoria, had been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot to have him killed.

Watch the video ... Aaron is in the middle of explaining how he takes photos of the room in close to complete darkness, when he checks his phone.

Aaron, clearly panicked, tells Jay Wasley, "Bro, police are at my house." At this moment, he goes outside, leaving Jay behind.

"I'm not staying in here by myself," Jay said, before following him out. Outside, Aaron gets the devastating news.

As we told you ... Victoria was arrested in March and booked on solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Cops say she was messaging with a Florida inmate about getting out of her marriage with Aaron when she allegedly sent the message, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Not surprisingly, Aaron then filed for divorce earlier this year.

Cops say Victoria and the inmate -- Grant Amato -- earmarked a little more than $11K to pay for the hit. The alleged plot was discovered when cops found the inmate's contraband phone.

Victoria pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in April and was sentenced in June to a minimum of 3 years to 7.5 years in Nevada prison.

TMZ broke the story ... Victoria was busted in March after cops say she was messaging Amato in the plot ... even giving him filming details for a "Ghost Adventures" shoot with Zak Bagans.

BTW ... Grant was already serving time for killing his mother, father and brother.

Aaron understandably is still shaken by the revelation, posting, "I won't be watching this episode cause I don't want to relive that night again & what happened before the call."