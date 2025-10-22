Monica Refuses to Let Her Kids Go to Slumber Parties Over Safety Concerns

No Slumber Parties for My Kids ... EVER!!! 🙅🏾‍♀️

Monica is drawing the line when it comes to her children attending sleepovers and slumber parties. Actually, there is no line -- it's just never happening!!!

The "Boy Is Mine" singer added her 2 cents to the ongoing viral debate this week, after a single father publicly complained he was dejected that the mothers of his daughter's friends didn't let them attend a slumber party under his supervision.

Monica chimed in, in the comments of "The Neighborhood Talk" ... saying her own mother forbade her from sleeping at other people's houses, a practice she carried on into raising her sons and daughter!!!

The R&B starlet floated the idea of potentially having a few moms be overnight chaperones, but still came to the conclusion it's a big ol' NAH for her.

Fans online largely agreed with Monica ... also because the man who made the viral video, "Mark Anthony Django," was discovered to be an OnlyFans creator with tons of horny content online, so people were questioning his motives altogether!!!

Monica is the proud mama of 3 kids, all under the age of 21, so you know she doesn't play about hers.