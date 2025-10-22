Suspected Shooter in Sayso P Murder, Sauce Walka Injury Arrested by U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in the March 2025 shooting in Memphis that snatched the life of rapper Sayso P, and left his mentor, Sauce Walka, injured with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, authorities announced they participated in a joint operation to apprehend 23-year-old Kevin “KJ” Brown and charged him with first-degree murder, two counts of felony criminal attempt, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Feds have been on the hunt for Brown for months ... a warrant for his arrest was issued back on March 26 in Shelby County.

The U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Task Force disclosed they worked closely with the Clarksville Police Department, which provided "crucial assistance" in locating Brown.

Sayso P is believed to be the intended target when he was gunned down near the FedEx Forum in broad daylight.

The law enforcement teams tracked Brown to a motel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville and say he was arrested without incident before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he will be held in the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police Department