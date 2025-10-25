Actress Camila Mendes Engaged to Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes is engaged!

The "Riverdale" star got engaged to actor and musician Rudy Mancuso Friday, TMZ has learned.

Rudy popped the question in front of their closest family and friends, a rep for the actress confirms to TMZ. People was first to report the news.

The internet personality apparently made the engagement top secret -- as Camila thought she was heading to a birthday party for their pal, but it turned out to be their surprise engagement party! How romantic.

And it gets better -- Camila continued the exciting night by showing off her dazzling rock alongside her husband-to-be at Glen Powell's birthday shindig at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Now that's one memorable night!

The pair were first linked in November 2022 and made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Camila and Rudy later confirmed they fell for one another while making their Amazon romcom "Música," which debuted in 2024.