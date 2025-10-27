Saudi Airlines Plane Hits Flock of Birds Right After Takeoff, Watch The Video

Play video content

A Saudi Airlines jet was turned into a bloody mess after it was hit with a massive bird strike ... which damaged the nose of the aircraft.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, Saudi Airlines flight SV340 hit a flock of birds shortly after takeoff from Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers Saturday.

While the strike damaged the nose cone of the Boeing 777-300, the plane continued to its destination and landed safely at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

🤯🚨Saudia SV340 Boeing 777-300ER hit by bird strike on Jeddah approach... nose radome dented but safe landing, no injuries. Over 250K bird strikes yearly per ICAO. Time for AI bird detection systems? Pros/cons? pic.twitter.com/DDELcClN4o — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) October 25, 2025 @Fahadnaimb

Video of the incident, taken by a passenger onboard, shows the birds going into one of the plane's engines during ascension, practically exploding upon impact. The graphic clip shows blood splattered all over the wing.

According to X user Fahad Naim, the nose was dented by the event, but there were no human injuries.