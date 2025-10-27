Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Saudi Airlines Plane Hits Flock of Birds Right After Takeoff, Watch The Video

Saudi Airlines Plane Suffers Damaging Bird Strike Midflight

By TMZ Staff
Published
102725 saudia airlines kal.jpg
BLOODY AFTERMATH

A Saudi Airlines jet was turned into a bloody mess after it was hit with a massive bird strike ... which damaged the nose of the aircraft.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, Saudi Airlines flight SV340 hit a flock of birds shortly after takeoff from Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers Saturday.

While the strike damaged the nose cone of the Boeing 777-300, the plane continued to its destination and landed safely at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Video of the incident, taken by a passenger onboard, shows the birds going into one of the plane's engines during ascension, practically exploding upon impact. The graphic clip shows blood splattered all over the wing.

According to X user Fahad Naim, the nose was dented by the event, but there were no human injuries.

He wrote, "Over 250k bird strikes yearly per ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization]. Time for A.I. bird detection systems?"

