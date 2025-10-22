Plane Crashes, Explodes Immediately After Takeoff, on Camera

A plane crash in Venezuela claimed the lives of two people onboard ... and, the whole incident was captured on shocking video.

According to the local paper El Nacional, a Cheyenne model plane crashed as it was taking off from Paramillo Airport in Táchira -- a state in western Venezuela that's crossed by the Andes Mountains -- Wednesday morning.

Check out the clip ... the small aircraft barely gets off the ground when the airplane starts to turn widely to the left. The craft doesn't have enough momentum to propel itself through the turn -- and, it comes down in a crash on one of its wings, tumbling over and bursting into flames.

The pilot reportedly lost control of the airplane after a tire exploded. Authorities are working on identifying the victims -- citing 2 so far -- and they're investigating the crash, El Nacional reports ... and, the outlet also says the plane was connected to "government logistics activities."