Masika Kalysha Mourns Death of Estranged Husband Jamar Champ

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum Masika Kalysha is opening up about the painful loss of her husband in a horrible accident ... calling the death of Jamar Champ "tragic" and "unexpected."

Masika issued a statement to The Shade Room, confirming the bad news that Champ was killed Tuesday when his Cybertruck got into a three-vehicle crash in Houston, Texas.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The reality star noted Champ was the "father/stepfather of my beautiful daughters" and asked for respect and understanding while their family grieves him and honors his memory.

According to media reports ... Champ was driving a Cybertruck along a highway early Tuesday morning when he was struck by a BMW, which erupted in flames. The Cybertruck then reportedly slammed into an 18-wheeler, causing Champ's critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The BMW driver was also reportedly killed.

Masika and Jamar were married in 2021 but separated in 2023. She filed for an annulment the next year. They share a daughter, Amari, who recently turned 3.

Jamar played football as a wide receiver at North Dakota State University during the 2005-2006 season before settling into a career as an entrepreneur.

He was 36 years old.