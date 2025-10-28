Saweetie Performs at Dorothy Wang's Wedding

Play video content

Dorothy Wang lived out her dream wedding in Italy ... closing out the festivities with an iced-out performance from Saweetie!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Saweetie performing her hit "Icy" from inside Dorothy and attorney Brandon Yankowitz's wedding reception inside the luxurious Collegio alla Querce venue in Florence.

We're told the "Bling Empire" star personally had Saweetie booked and flown in for the grand appearance. Saweetie has yet to release a full-length album, but we're hearing she performed about 10 songs.

In the footage, ya can spot some of Dorothy's famous guests -- Lilly Ghalichi from "Shahs of Sunset" and Sai De Silva from 'RHONY' -- getting down to Saweetie's performance.