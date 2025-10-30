Nick Mangold's Ex-Teammates Implore Hall of Fame Voters To Put Him In Posthumously

Play video content TMZSports.com

Two of Nick Mangold's old Jets teammates are urging voters to put the ex-center into the Hall of Fame following his tragic death.

Santonio Holmes and Leon Washington -- who both shared the gridiron with Mangold for several years in New York -- told TMZ Sports on Wednesday the former offensive lineman is as deserving as anyone when it comes to busts in Canton.

In fact, Holmes said Mangold should be in "without a doubt" -- while Washington added there's "no question."

Mangold -- who just passed away on Saturday at 41 years old -- played in the NFL from 2006 to 2016, and made seven Pro Bowl rosters. He's still, though, not in the Hall ... a fact Holmes and Washington cannot believe.

"He's one of the best centers to ever play this game," Washington said. "That's going to go down in indelible ink."

Mangold does have a legitimate chance to make it for the Class of 2026 -- as just days before he died, the Hall of Fame revealed he was one of 52 modern-era finalists.

HOFer or not, Holmes and Washington both remembered the ex-Ohio State star as a tremendous person ... with Washington calling him "one of the best people to ever walk this earth."

As for how the two Central State Marauders coaches found out about the tragic news ... Holmes said it came via a Buckeyes group chat -- and it was stunning.

"To wake up and see that message was very disheartening," he said.

Washington shared similar sentiments, adding he didn't "have any idea that he was going through" kidney issues ... "but Nick is one of those people he didn't want anybody stressing over his life ... He kind of kept it quiet."

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children.