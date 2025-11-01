Vogue UK Writer Sparks Backlash for Calling Boyfriends Embarrassing

Play video content TMZ.com

Vogue UK writer Chanté Joseph -- of the viral "Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?" article, which has blown up the internet discussing women's perspectives on dating -- tells us the men are "outraged" and "worried" ever since the ladies got a hold of her piece.

The popularized writer tells TMZ the feedback from women on her article has been nothing but praise ... but men, on the other hand, are not too fond of her words, which have sparked worry throughout the boyfriend community.

Check the clip ... Chanté dives into how the inspiration for her article came about, saying she noticed women posting and cropping out their husbands/boyfriends from their pics online. So, she decided to start asking women why this is, and she tells us the responses were so insane she had no choice but to dig more into the subject.

Chanté recalls to us that some of the women told her they believe it to be flat-out "embarrassing" to post their man on social media ... in fear they would end up cheating on them or drag them down in their level of success -- 'cause, according to Chanté, women are in an "upward trajectory" and men just aren't catching up.

She continues on to say that she isn't surprised at the backlash she is facing from the men's side ... telling us she's received messages from men calling her "bitter" and saying "this is why you're going to be alone." But, she says this is exactly what she wanted to spark up, and hopes this reaction leads to men stepping up in their relationships.