'Repo Man' Actress Olivia Barash Struggling After Stroke, Facing Eviction

Oliva Barash -- known for her roles in "Repo Man" and "Little House on the Prairie" -- says she's facing the most devastating chapter of her life ... after suffering major health and financial issues.

The 60-year-old actress tells TMZ ... she suffered a stroke three weeks ago -- leaving her bedridden at her Los Angeles home -- as she continues to search for proper health care, which she says she hasn't received.

On top of needing to take care of herself, she also needs to care for her dog ... and has "no family and hardly any friends left in Los Angeles" to lean on for help.

To make matters worse, she claims she's now facing eviction in two weeks. The circumstances are unclear, but Olivia says a rent hike and the restructuring of her apartment building are forcing her out ... and as of now, she doesn't know where she'll go.

Olivia says she's applied for disability to make ends meet ... but says her application has been denied.

Before her stroke, Olivia says she'd been working as a director on a new documentary ... and insists she's not ready to retire.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe launched by one of her close friends has brought in over $6,500 ... with supporters rallying around her during these tough times.