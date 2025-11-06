Denzel Curry & Armani White Regulate Man Threatening to Kill Kids at Park

Play video content TMZ.com

Denzel Curry and Armani White’s friendly game of basketball was interrupted Thursday ... when the rap stars had to gang up on a vagrant sleazing around the park who was threatening to kill the kids!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of the "GOATED." collaborators at Plummer Park in West Hollywood from earlier this afternoon ... draped in hooping gear but heavily focused on the timeout they took to address a man sitting in the grass.

Our tipster says the group had just finished playing HORSE when Denzel, Armani and another player approached the man ... after hearing him scream at the children playing on the jungle gym, “I will kill all these kids and burn their fucking bodies!!!”

The group didn't take the threats lightly, especially after he replied with a crash-out mentality that he would willingly go to prison.

You can see the man bartering to stay put, yet Denzel, Armani and their homie had seen enough and refused to budge until he packed up his things and vacated the park. They also checked on the moms and kids playing nearby.

