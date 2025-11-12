Pepa & Spinderella Plot Salt-N-Pepa Tour After Rock Hall, UMG Lawsuit Win

Play video content TMZ.com

Salt-N-Pepa are riding high following their grand induction at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame -- and are hinting the party won't stop ... because they'll be touring next year!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Pepa and Spinderella outside Jennifer Hudson Studios in Burbank this week, and they were beaming in light of their massive accomplishments through hip hop culture.

The group took their lumps internally just like any long-running act, but Spin tells us they've displayed a solid sisterhood to the world to cap off their 40-year history.

During their acceptance speech, Salt called out UMG for still holding on to the group's master recordings and stripping their songs from streaming ... Pepa and Spin say they're legally entitled to owning their music, and they're trying to help artists in the future from having the same issue!

Salt told us something similar a few months ago, in addition to clarifying the difference between their UMG lawsuit and Drake's.

They tell us new music isn't out of the question in the meantime, and fans will still love to hear their classics wrapped up in a new tour.

Pepa is delving into the supernatural realm with an upcoming sci-fi series dubbed "Pepanormal" and Spin will be headlining her Comedy Jam, which is produced by her husband, Q.