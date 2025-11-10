Salt-N-Pepa Hang With Missy Elliott, Maxwell After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honor

Play video content TMZ.com

Salt-N-Pepa were officially enshrined in the Rock Hall of Fame on Saturday -- and celebrated like queens in Hollywood with a few of their famous friends!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a video of Salt-N-Pepa -- and Spinderella, of course -- kicking it at the W Hollywood following the let-out of the ceremony for Amazon Music and Joey Harris Inc.'s after-party.

Missy Elliott, Mona Scott, and Maxwell all came through to show love -- and those were just the M's!!!

Kid 'N Play also popped out after SNP gave them a slick cameo during the performance, as did LL Cool J, Tone Lōc, Hurby Azor, Jason Lee, Teedra Moses and several other industry stars.

The New York-bred trio stands as the first female rap group to go both gold and platinum, and win a Grammy, among delivering dozens of impactful hits ... but they're still not taking a full victory lap.

During their speech, Salt addressed their ongoing legal battle with UMG -- especially since the bulk of their musical catalog isn't on streaming anymore.

The last time we spoke to Salt, she made it clear their legal fight wasn't like Drake's, who has since seen their case tossed out.