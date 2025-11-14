BLK Odyssy Responds to Joe Budden Comparing Him to The Weeknd, Travis Scott

But I'm Still In My Own Lane!!!

Booming alternative act BLK Odyssy is clarifying that he appreciates having his music spotlighted on Joe Budden's top-rated podcast -- even with The Weeknd and Travis Scott comparisons attached -- even if he doesn't agree with them!!!

BLK Odyssy dropped his new album on Friday and caught up with TMZ Hip Hop outside Wasteland on Melrose Ave, where he laughed off his most viral moment to date.

Joe was singing Odyssy's praises on the pod, when his co-host Ice remarked he sounded like "House of Balloons"-era Weeknd music ... in which Joe sprinkled in a little LaFlame garnish for extra measure.

Odyssy didn't exactly jump for joy on social media -- only to be scolded by fans who told him he should shut up and take the compliment!!!

The New Jersey-bred singer jokes he needs to work on his "online tone" but admits to being inspired by Weeknd and Travis, albeit indirectly.