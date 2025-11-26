Man Who Injured 130 Fans Driving Car Into Liverpool FC Parade Pleads Guilty

A man who drove his car into a densely packed group of fans at a Liverpool FC parade, hurting 130 people, including a 6-month-old baby, has pleaded guilty to all 31 charges he was facing.

Paul Doyle -- the 54-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Ford Galaxy Titanium -- switched course on the second day of his trial this week, opting to change his plea and accept responsibility for the incident.

Doyle pleaded guilty to 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

According to the BBC ... Doyle put his head down and sobbed during the hearing.

Prosecutors described Doyle as growing "agitated by the crowds" on May 26, 2025 -- the day of Liverpool's end-of-season victory parade -- when he deliberately drove his vehicle through the crowd.

"This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle, it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem," Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said.

The scary scene was captured on video, showing Paul's 2-ton vehicle making its way through the crowd as bystanders desperately attempted to stop him.

Doyle -- who served in the Royal Marines -- was arrested on the scene.

After his plea, the judge warned Doyle that he should brace for a prison sentence of "some length."