Calvin Johnson Says It's Not Time To Panic In Detroit, Lions Can Still Make Playoffs

Play video content TMZSports.com

Calvin Johnson says it's NOT time to panic in Detroit -- even after losing on Thanksgiving, and sitting outside the NFL playoff picture -- 'cause there's plenty of football left to play!

The Lions, who breezed into postseason action last season with a 15-2 record, haven't been nearly as dominant in 2025, losing two of three, including Thursday's Turkey Day game against their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

The 31-24 loss means the Lions don't control their destiny with the division, but they're still very much in the playoff hunt, according to Calvin.

"There’s still opportunity. We’re probably going to need some help. That’s the beautiful thing about football,” the Megatron told TMZ Sports. "There’s still 5 games left."

"Obviously, we have another one next Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys and it never gets easier, but we have a battle-tested team. Yeah, we’re hurt, but we’re getting guys back at the same time."

The Lions, like most NFL teams, have dealt with significant injuries. Tight end Sam LaPorta is likely out for the rest of the year. Star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown went down against the Packers and is expected to miss some time.

Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell have also been banged up.

"If there were three games left in the season and we didn’t really have a shot, then okay, then you can be on that ledge. I don’t think this is quite the time to be on the ledge," the Hall of Famer said.

"Like right now, for our fans, especially the ones going to those games, we gotta get in there and cheer smart for our team. Be loud as all get out when the other team has the ball, and help our boys out."

NFL.com puts the Lions' chances of making the playoffs at 46%, and if the season ended today, it'd be Cancun time for the Lions ... but to Calvin's point, it doesn't.

Play video content TMZSports.com