Brooks Nader and Her Sisters Wear Revealing Outfits For Thanksgiving Party

Brooks Nader and her sisters unwrapped a few gifts for fans this weekend ... their legs, which they showed off in some tiny black dresses.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model stepped out in Greenwich Village Friday night ... walking around the area where Brooks was hosting a holiday bash for their friends and fam at her new house.

Brooks kept warm with a brown fur-looking coat wrapped around her shoulders ... though we guess her legs don't get cold because she only covered them in thin black stockings.

Nader's sister Grace wore a similarly short outfit ... grinning wide for the camera when she arrived at her sister's pad.

Sarah Nader added an individual touch to her outfit ... adding a splash of silver with her shirt to the otherwise black ensemble. She left quite a few buttons open -- revealing she decided to go sans bra for the afternoon.

The Nader family's a close one -- ya have to be to shooting a reality show together like they do. The ladies' parents Breaux Nader and Holland Greene Nader also attended the event, we're told.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brooks posted a few pics from the swanky affair ... flaunting the catering, the Casamigos cocktails ... and looking as hot as the roaring fire in the fireplace.

Play video content TMZ.com